LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $30 million in unclaimed property was claimed in February, according to the Nevada Treasurer’s Office.

That’s the highest amount of unclaimed property ever claimed in a 30-day period in Nevada history, officials said.

“The State of Nevada is currently holding almost $950 million in unclaimed property that is owed to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “All of us in the Treasurer’s Office will continue to work as hard as we can to return these funds to their rightful owner.”

The state runs a website devoted to returning unclaimed property at https://claimitnevada.org/.

Unclaimed property includes money in various accounts that has been inactive — usually after three years of inactivity. The funds can be in bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits, and much more.

Since Treasurer Conine took office in 2019, the Treasurer’s Office has returned $136.5 million dollars in unclaimed property to Nevadans. The Office continues to set records each year for the highest amount of unclaimed property that is returned to residents.

Businesses are required to report to the Program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not. When the State receives unclaimed property, it is held in perpetuity until its rightful owner can be found.

For more information on Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division, visit: NevadaTreasurer.gov.