LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up.

“There was a least another 20 to 25 had just passed us by the time my wife got her phone out, that was the second half of the group that we saw and some of them were smoking weed and alot of them standing on the handlebars of the bicycles,” Southern Highlands Resident, Barry C said.

Barry said near Olympia Park is where a lot a riders frequent. He suggests that parents need to be aware that reckless riding is causing a major safety hazard in their neighborhood.

“I think for parents to realize that their kids are running around in a pack of possibly 50 and sometimes antagonizing the older members of the community. Getting high and dangerously riding their bicycles. Someone is going to get hurt and it’s going to create a problem for the person who hits one of them,” Barry said.

Jennifer Feeler, a CCSD bus driver said she sees riders on her routes while picking up and dropping off kids from school, and even when driving home from work.

“It’s happening on a daily basis where I have mostly middle school-aged students who will weave in and out of cars at bell time. Grabbing onto the buses and doing wheelies and riding straight into oncoming traffic,” Feeler said. ” A lot of times if you don’t slam on your breaks because swerving isn’t an option without hitting another vehicle. Cross your fingers that the child doesn’t make contact with you.”

As for what can be done? Residents want more of a police presence in their area patrolling the street. Feeler added that having CCSD police nearby would also be beneficial since it happens more often when school gets out.

8 News Now spoke to riders in the area and they said if they had a bike park in the area to go to, they would. With the nearest park in the Silverado Ranch area, they tend to migrate to the street with it being their closest option.