Reckless driver hits Metro vehicle, roads closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was seriously hurt after a reckless driver hit multiple vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed on Thursday night. It happened on Twain between Palos Verdes and Swenson.

Metro officers first spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop before it hit another vehicle in the area of Twain and Palos Verdes. The driver did not stop at the scene and continued to Twain and Swenson where it rear-ended a Metro patrol vehicle.

The driver was then taken into custody. It’s not known if impairment was a factor.

Both the reckless driver and the driver of the first vehicle that was hit had minor injuries. None of the officers involved were hurt either. No one was taken to the hospital.

The roads at Twain and Swenson are shut down in all directions during the investigation. Eastbound Twain is also shut down at Palos Verdes.