Recently recovered Native American artifacts displayed at Las Vegas museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Native American artifacts that are hundreds of years old — and possibly thousands of years old — were recently recovered from “highly sensitive archaeology sites in Nevada earlier this year, and are on display at the Las Vegas Natural History museum.

The artifacts include a complete Tusayan Ware ceramic pot — still encased in its original netting, according to a museum news release.

Also on display: stone boiling tongs, a basket and various ceramics.

The objects are believed to be from the Lowland group of Virgin Branch Anasazi Puebloans who lived in the region near the Virgin River and Moapa Valley from about 300 B.C. to A.D. 1225, according to the museum.

The museum worked with the Bureau of Land Management to recover the artifacts. The precise location of the site was not disclosed.

The ceramic pot is of particular interest, offering scientists insight into life during that period.

Natural History Museum Collections Manager and Archeologist, Laura A. Benedict cited 2014 research that suggests, “The corrugation and the netting may have assisted in transporting the finished jars to where they would be used: corrugation helps maintain a good grip on ceramics and the netting may have been used for handling the jars.”

The Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door. See the website for Family Day rate specials on Nov. 27.