LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Boulder City are warning the public about a recent string of burglaries in the area.
The Boulder City Police posted over the weekend on its Facebook page that several car burglaries have taken place at Veteran’s Memorial Park, as well as a few incidents being reported at the trail heads for the River Mountain Trail and Gold Strike Trail.
Police issued a few safety tips and said it’s hopeful following up on the crimes will lead to an arrest shortly.
Safety tips from the Boulder City Police
- When going out and about in your vehicle, leave your valuables out of sight or at home if you will be leaving your vehicle unattended for more than a few minutes.
- Criminals look for easy targets to gain goods from, including leaving a purse or wallet sitting in the seat or in plain sight.