LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Boulder City are warning the public about a recent string of burglaries in the area.

The Boulder City Police posted over the weekend on its Facebook page that several car burglaries have taken place at Veteran’s Memorial Park, as well as a few incidents being reported at the trail heads for the River Mountain Trail and Gold Strike Trail.

Police issued a few safety tips and said it’s hopeful following up on the crimes will lead to an arrest shortly.

Safety tips from the Boulder City Police