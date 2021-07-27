Recent storms stir up a nasty issue in Las Vegas valley channels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recent storms that hammered the Las Vegas valley with a slew of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding stirred up a nasty — and unwanted — issue. The Regional Flood Control District says debris is often trapped in channels, which sometimes also traps the water.

Trash filled one channel with everything from shoes to water bottles, containers, landscape and more.

Erin Neff with the flood control district says whenever we have good rain, all of the trash compiles in the flood control system. We have 677 miles of channels and washes, and we are seeing trash everywhere.

Debris collects in a flood channel after monsoon storms. (Courtesy, Regional Flood Control District)

Debris collects in a flood channel after monsoon storms. (Courtesy, Regional Flood Control District)

Debris collects in a flood channel near Nellis Air Force Base after monsoon storms. (Courtesy, Regional Flood Control District)

Debris collects in a flood channel near Nellis Air Force Base after monsoon storms. (Courtesy, Regional Flood Control District)

Neff describes a “mountain of debris” that will require bulldozers and dump trucks to clear out. She adds they have trash racks in their channels to trap the debris that piles up, all in order to keep it out of Lake Mead.

“It’s very difficult to keep all of it cleaned, and I can’t even estimate how much trash is going to be thrown out of our windows today that ends up back into the system,” Neff said. “If it’s a private-owned facility, we really don’t have a responsibility to keep it cleaned, so a homeowner’s association will be responsible for certain easements in that neighborhood.”

The flood control district’s engineers and hydrology team out in the field are seeing a lot of trash.

“They are busy. They are out there, sweepin’ streets. They are keeping storm drainage clean,” Neff told 8 News Now. “And now, they have all of this to maintain because the next storm could hit us on Friday.”

She says they have seen a substantial increase in the amount of debris caused by people experiencing homelessness but also reminds everyone living in the valley to please do their part and not litter.

If you see trash around your neighborhood, you can report it here.