From school zones to danger zones: Recent deadly crashes fuel concerns by parents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speeding along roadways has long been a concern across the community, especially following a number of recent deadly crashes.

Many parents across the Clark County School District are raising concerns about drivers not following the rules inside local school zones. Another reason for concern, currently all traffic offenses are misdemeanor criminal violations, however, by January 2023, those violations will be civil fines which will carry no jail time.

Across the Las Vegas valley school zones have a speed limit of 15 miles per hour. The fines for speeding in those zones are double the fines of a regular speeding ticket.

Erin Breen the director of the Road Equity Alliance at UNLV says stricter laws need to be put into place.

“The disconnect that we have is officers do write that ticket currently but there are times it gets thrown out of court because it’s not its own separate law. We want there to be a specific statute that calls you out just like the regular speeding statute does that will say zero to ten miles over and 11 to 20 miles over,” Breen said.

Carlos Morales tells 8 News Now when he walks his kids home from school he notices drivers are often distracted driving through school zones.

“I would say if you’re distracted by your phone to not see yellow blinking lights, you’re potentially not going to be able to see kids who are crossing the road,” Morales added.

Jessica Weidner says she feels safer dropping her son off at the front of the school to avoid speedy drivers.

“It’s a big problem and the police can’t always be here to make sure people follow the rules so oftentimes the kids are in the hands of our crossing guards and they take the first steps out in that road and not everyone respects those signs and slows down,” Weidner expressed.