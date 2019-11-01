Recent changes on the Strip are part of an evolving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is once again seeing a wave of changes in the city and all of these are part of the continued growth of the Valley.

A town unlike any other, for many tourists, the city of Las Vegas is defined by big money, machines and gambling; all of which have been staples known by visitors for years– an also an idea that is continually evolving.

“It’s always interesting to see how it changes and how it grows,” said Tim Becchetti, a tourist from Minnesota who recalls his first experiences of the city back in the 70’s, when he equated Sin City to gaming and buffets.

“That was the great thing about it, is you could get buffets really cheap, ” says Becchetti.

Now, he says it costs a few more dollars and that it all seems to be supersized and upgraded which indeed are part of the Strip and Downtown’s evolution.

Norm Jonson is a PR expert and he says Las Vegas reinvented itself in various ways including, more casual dress codes for shows to the Strip to family-focused entertainment in the 90’s. “Some hotels even had babysitting areas,” said Johnson.

In the early 2000’s the city focused on nightlife, with DJs, but experts say that era is coming to an end. “I think it’s sort of on its weaning period, ” said Johnson.

Some visitors 8 News Now want more post-worthy experiences for social medias as part of their Vegas vacation and properties now seem to try and accommodate that.

“Instagram moments, Facebook, because I’m not a big gambler, ” said Charyl Carbin, a tourist from New Orleans.

A difference Becchetti says he is noticing each time he returns to the glitz and glamour of Sin City.