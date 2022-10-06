LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As police investigate Thursday’s stabbing near Wynn Las Vegas, here’s a look at recent attacks on or near the Strip:

Two high-profile crimes on the Strip last year were big stories:

Dec. 31, 2021: A New Year’s Eve crime spree left two people dead — one at the Fashion Show mall parking garage and one at the Palace Station parking garage. Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 21, each face two murder charges.

April 25, 2021: Malik Frost, 27, was convicted in a deadly shooting at the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip near Harmon Avenue. The attack started when a rock was thrown, apparently after an argument over a bathroom stall.

The incidents followed a period in late 2019 and early 2020 when Metro police increased patrols on the Strip following several incidents that made headlines. At the time, concern from businesses and officials was elevated, and people were worried that the attacks could affect tourism.