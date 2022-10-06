LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As police investigate Thursday’s stabbing near Wynn Las Vegas, here’s a look at recent attacks on or near the Strip:
- Sept. 10: A fight near E. Flamingo Road and the Strip ended in an arrest after one person was found with apparent stab wounds.
- Aug. 4: One man was killed and two women were injured at The Mirage in an altercation among family members. Billy Hemsley, 54, was arrested.
- July 9: A man is accused of driving his car into a group of Black individuals in an attack police describe as racially motivated. The attack happened near the Marriot Grand Chateau on East Harmon Avenue near the Strip.
- June 14: Just north of the Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, three people were shot in a robbery attempt at the World’s Largest Gift Shop. Mercedes Cage, 35, of California was arrested.
- March 26: Freddy Allen, 58, is accused of stabbing a man to death at the footbridge between New York New York and the MGM Grand Hotel.
- Jan. 12: South of the Strip, Metro police shot a man at Town Square mall after shots were fired at officers.
Two high-profile crimes on the Strip last year were big stories:
- Dec. 31, 2021: A New Year’s Eve crime spree left two people dead — one at the Fashion Show mall parking garage and one at the Palace Station parking garage. Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 21, each face two murder charges.
- April 25, 2021: Malik Frost, 27, was convicted in a deadly shooting at the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip near Harmon Avenue. The attack started when a rock was thrown, apparently after an argument over a bathroom stall.
The incidents followed a period in late 2019 and early 2020 when Metro police increased patrols on the Strip following several incidents that made headlines. At the time, concern from businesses and officials was elevated, and people were worried that the attacks could affect tourism.