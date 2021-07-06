Recall: Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of frozen, fully-cooked chicken products. This comes after three cases of listeria were discovered.

The chicken has been linked to one death.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall over the weekend and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the products had been shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants and schools.

The restaurants that received the product include Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars. Walmart, Publix and Wegmans are among the stores that sold the product.

The chicken has the code “P-7089” and you can see a full list of the recalled items at this link.

If you have any of these products, you should throw them out and clean anything the chicken may have touched.