RECALL: Johnson and Johnson baby powder recalled due to asbestos concerns

Local News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Johnson and Johnson initiated a voluntary recall of some of its baby powder products on Friday, after finding it was contaminated with asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration found low levels of asbestos contamination in a bottle of baby powder that was purchased online.

The single lot of bottles affected were produced and shipped out in 2018.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

The company runs a website called “Facts about talc,” which claims the talc it uses in its powder is safe.

Despite losing multiple multi-million dollar cases, Johnson and Johnson maintains their stance that their talcum powder does not cause cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories