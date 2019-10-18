RECALL: Johnson and Johnson baby powder recalled due to asbestos concerns

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Johnson and Johnson initiated a voluntary recall of some of its baby powder products on Friday, after finding it was contaminated with asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration found low levels of asbestos contamination in a bottle of baby powder that was purchased online.

Johnson & Johnson stock plunges after a report that says the company knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder https://t.co/ploJbw5r7r pic.twitter.com/XjOTYHObXC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 14, 2018

The single lot of bottles affected were produced and shipped out in 2018.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

The company runs a website called “Facts about talc,” which claims the talc it uses in its powder is safe.

Despite losing multiple multi-million dollar cases, Johnson and Johnson maintains their stance that their talcum powder does not cause cancer.