RECALL: Ground beef recall includes Nevada, possible E. coli contamination

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat sold in seven states. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 28,000 thousand pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to possible E-coli contamination. The recall is across seven states including Nevada.

The meat was sold at WinCo, Albertsons, Kroger, and Walmart. It was produced on Dec. 20, 2021 and could be contaminated. The beef was shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned consumers could have the beef in refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat the beef and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The recalled items have an establishment number of “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.

The recalled products have a use-freeze by date of Jan. 11, 2022.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854