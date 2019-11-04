RECALL: Del Monte Mann’s brands recall 140 vegetable products due to Listeria concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 140 vegetable products made by a Del Monte subsidiary are being recalled due to concerns they might be contaminated with Listeria. The products are sold at supermarkets across the U.S. and in Canada.

According to a notice posted Sunday on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes items like veggie trays, mixes, and bowls sold under the Mann’s brand or private labels, including Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Kroger, and Safeway’s Signature Farms.

Mann Packaging Co., a division of Del Monte Foods, said it initiated the recall in response to a notification by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly and in those with weakened immune systems, Mann Packaging said in a statement to CBS News.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The CDC also noted that an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.