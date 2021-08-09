Rebuilding confidence in students heading back to the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the new school year starts, it’s important to help rebuild your teen’s confidence.

Doctor Teralyn Sell says the last year and a half was so abnormal, many students couldn’t participate in regular sports, attend any of the activities or clubs they once did, or even volunteer at their favorite non-profit organization.

According to Sell, during much of the pandemic, many students suffered a lack of purpose, a lack of value, and even a lack of a social system.

As students build back these connections with the new school year, Sell believes it’s time to help them regain a sense of master and purpose once again, which will boost their self-worth.

Adding words of encouragement during this time of transition can be key for students navigating a new school year.

“As a parent, remind them, you used to really enjoy this, how about we try that again, kids have short memories, wow you really used to like doing whatever that was, how about we try that again, or something similar,” said Sell.

She also shares another important strategy, called “thought-stopping” to help your teen move on quickly when dealing with negative thoughts.

Sell also counsels parents to teach their children to quickly stop and think of something else when a negative thought enters their minds.

She says helping teens understand that they can have control over how they handle thoughts is a powerful way to build self-esteem.

A good reminder for students dealing with a great deal of negativity is to remember the phrase, “We can’t control the thoughts we have, but we can control what we do with them.”