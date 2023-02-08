Linebacker Austin Ajiake, bottom left, of UNLV, makes a tackle in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

UNLV just a missed a record for its football program when it placed 33 players on the fall 2022 Academic All-Mountain West team, the league said.

The Rebels’ total also tied for second this year among the 12 football teams in the conference.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the school while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s completed contests, with some leeway afforded to injuries.

The program record for a non-COVID-19 season is 35, set just a year ago.

UNLV’s latest group included the school’s second and third five-time Academic All-MW players and both were also All-Mountain West performers on the field as linebacker Austin Ajiake and kicker Daniel Gutierrez were part of the team’s second wave of Super Seniors granted an additional season of eligibility by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Charles Williams, who graduated after the 2021 season as the Rebels’ all-time leading rusher, was the program’s first five-timer last year.

Making their fourth appearance on the annual list was senior linebacker Kyle Beaudry. Rebels with three such honors were Kaleo Ballungay, LeShaun Bell, Jalen Dixon, Eliel Ehimare, Rex Goossen, Ricky Johnson, Chad Magyar, Brennon Scott and Davone Walden.

UNLV FOOTBALL HONOREES

Austin Ajiake, graduate, 3.64, urban leadership; Harrison Bailey, senior, 3.25, urban studies; Kaleo Ballungay, junior, 3.61, management; Kyle Beaudry, senior, 3.54, mechanical engineering; LeShaun Bell, junior, 3.10, multidisciplinary studies; Charlton Butt, junior, 3.41, psychology; Jalen Dixon, junior, 3.29, criminal justice; Eliel Ehimare, graduate, 3.76, accounting; Naki Fahina, senior, 3.14, criminal justice; Austin Fiaseu, senior, 3.17, kinesiology; Rex Goossen, graduate, 3.28, management; Daniel Gutierrez, graduate, 3.03, social sciences; Walker Hardan, senior, 3.71, marketing; Ricky Johnson, junior, 3.07, communication studies; Ryan Keeler, sophomore, 3.80, business (Pre); Chad Magyar, senior, 3.07, management; Tavis Malakius, graduate, 3.16, film; Daviyon McDaniel, graduate, 3.10, urban studies; Marsel McDuffie, sophomore, 3.15, criminal justice; Senika Mckie, senior, 3.16, multidisciplinary studies; Bobby Navarro, sophomore, 3.10, civil engineering; Kue Olotoa, senior, 3.00, psychology; Aidan Robbins, graduate, 4.00, urban leadership; Brennon Scott, junior, 3.02, business; Kalvin Souders, junior, 3.63, management; DJ Stuckey, graduate, 3.33, social sciences; Davone Walden, junior, 3.31, kinesiology; Ricky White, junior, 3.28, human services; Jerrae Williams, senior, 3.02, sociology; Kris Williams, graduate, 3.10, social sciences; Nick Williams, graduate, 3.92, social sciences; Jayvaun Wilson, senior, 3.56, criminal justice; Shelton Zeon, graduate, 3.04, urban studies