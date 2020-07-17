Rebels looking to fill lost football games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The pandemic is causing all sort of changes in the sports world and it’s affecting nearly every sport.

Certainly, UNLV Football is affected. Not only is the program wondering if they’ll be able to practice for the upcoming season, but playing games remains a mystery. All non-conference games, which had a direct effect on UNLV, have been cancelled. With two gaping holes in the Rebels schedule, Athletic Director Desiree Reed-François are in talks with others about filling the gaps.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.