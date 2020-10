LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Rebels are coming off in what appeared to everybody an inept showing against the San Diego State Aztecs.

With the Marcus Arroyo era getting off to a rough start, the Rebels have a chance to right the wrongs by playing their instate rivals from Reno. ‘The Battle for the Fremont Cannon’ is on Halloween night and will mark the first game for the program at Allegiant Stadium.

8 News Now sports anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.