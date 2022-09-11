BERKELEY, Calif. — Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving, and his California defensive teammates stiffened late in Saturday’s 20-14 victory over visiting UNLV.

Cal made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth-and-goal opportunity for the Rebels from the 8-yard line with 2:46 remaining that preserved a six-point lead.

UNLV got the ball back one more time with 1:03 remaining, but Isaiah Young intercepted UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield deep in Cal territory on the game’s final play. That clinched the Bears’ first 2-0 start since 2019 as they turn their attention to next week’s game at Notre Dame, the marquee opponent on Cal’s schedule.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo did not hide his disappointment after the loss.

“We let that one get away,” Arroyo said. “We’ve got a locker room full of guys right now that are disappointed we didn’t finish that game. You’ve got to capitalize against quality opponents.”

Cal cornerback Isaiah Young intercepts Doug Brumfield’s final pass to clinch a 20-14 victory over UNLV on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

For the Bears, the tough fourth-down stops are encouraging, said safety Daniel Scott. “I think it’s huge for us, giving us a little bit of confidence and momentum going into a tough game,” Scott said. “We’ve got to keep building. At the end of the day, we’re 2-0 and that’s the best part about it.”

Jack Plummer threw for 278 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Bears got off to a fast start. But after taking a 20-7 lead on a Dario Longhetto field goal midway through the third quarter, Cal’s offense stalled and UNLV (1-1) grabbed momentum.

Aidan Robbins rushed for 84 yards for UNLV, including a 31-yard score in the third that brought the Rebels to within 20-14.

Three times Cal drove to UNLV’s 10 or deeper and didn’t get touchdowns. The Bears settled for two field goals and Plummer was intercepted on the third drive.

“The goal, No. 1 , is to win the game, and it carries more weight than any other goal,” California coach Justin Wilcox said. “We also recognize where we need to be better.”

After being held to minus-1 yard of offense in the first quarter last week against UC Davis, the Bears led 14-0 after the first on Saturday. Plummer completed his first eight passes and found open receivers against a UNLV secondary that also was called for pass interference three times in the game.

Ott scored on a 2-yard run and added a 12-yard touchdown catch later in the first, taking a short pass in the flat and making a leaping dive into the end zone on fourth-and-2 to give Cal a 14-0 lead.

Kyle Williams got UNLV on the board with an 11-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter, but Dario Longhetto’s 20-yard field goal gave Cal a 17-7 lead at halftime.

After UNLV marched to Cal’s 8 late in the game and looked poised to score a go-ahead touchdown, Scott blitzed on both third and fourth down to pressure Brumfield into incomplete passes on the game’s deciding drive.

“Daniel has been a playmaker for us for a while here, and he made a couple big plays,” Wilcox said of his enior safety.