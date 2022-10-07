LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV in a matchup of Mountain West unbeatens Friday night at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, was 18-for-27 passing for 230 yards with touchdown tosses of 22 and 20 yards. He ran for 109 yards on 14 carries, including scoring scampers of 10 and 15 yards.

The speed and quickness of Cordeiro and his backfield mate Kairee Robinson were too much for the UNLV defense. The Spartans had 433 yards in total offense to 213 for the Rebels.

San Jose State rolled to a 33-0 lead, mainly on the strength of Cordeiro’s two TD runs and a 9-yard scoring run by Robinson, all of which came in the opening half.

Robinson ran for 61 yards on nine carries, with several of his runs featuring elusive moves to beat would-be tacklers.

Cordeiro’s top target was Dominick Mazotti, who had a career-best seven receptions for 100 yards.

The victory was the second in the Mountain West for San Jose State, which is 4-1 overall.

The Rebels lost starting quarterback Doug Brumfield to an undisclosed injury in the first half. He was replaced by Cameron Friel, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie in the third quarter.

The Rebels, who lost for the first time in three conference games and are 4-2 overall, had hoped to build on their best start in nearly two decades. But San Jose State dominated from the start.