Rebel student-athletes reach 100% voter registration goal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Every eligible UNLV student-athlete is registered to vote Tuesday in the 2020 General Election, according to the UNLV athletics department. UNLV’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) set a goal of 100% registration of the student-athletes and led the initiative with assistance from the department’s coaches and staff members.

“Seeing our student-athletes rally together and commit to this campaign is a significant point of pride,” said Mallory Poole, UNLV Assistant Athletics Director for Wellness and Leadership/Senior Woman Administrator, who also serves as a SAAC advisor. “This group continues to display great leadership, and it’s inspiring to see their collective response to taking meaningful action in this critical process.”

The registration push began in late August, including a new social media presence. UNLV student-athletes Izzy Perez, from the women’s soccer team, and Nate Neal, from the football team, led the creation of a video discussing the importance of voting and encouraging their fellow student-athletes to register to vote. New Twitter and Instagram accounts (@UNLVinclusion) debuted and took the lead in promoting the initiative.

In addition, a Zoom discussion with voting as the primary topic was held exclusively for Rebel student-athletes, which was moderated by UNLV Libraries assistant professor Chelsea Heinback. Additionally, Grace Moore (track & field/cross country) and Zach Garner (men’s tennis) appeared in a video with UNLV political science professor Dr. Liz Maltby.

Perez and Neal also spearheaded the student-athlete focused “#UNLVotes Rebel Registration Challenge,” a competition between each Rebel team to get their eligible voters registered.

“As UNLV SAAC representatives, our core objective is to give a voice and platform for all Rebel student-athletes,” said Neal. “Naturally, we wanted to emphasize how pivotal this moment in history is for our peers. This election year could kickstart a new age of representation by our nation’s young people. I am voting for the first time myself, and I could not be more excited to extend my voice and do my part as a citizen of the United States. With that being said, I recommend everyone to get out there and be the change!”

Perez continued by saing, “SAAC’s push to vote was super important for this year’s election. Considering the current political climate, we all felt that it was necessary to get as many student-athletes as we could to register to vote. Our voices truly matter. Statistics show that in the 2016 election our generation had the lowest voting rate, and we wanted to make a change in this upcoming election. I personally felt very passionate about the initiative. I am so proud of our registration turnout.”

In September, the NCAA Division I council announced that every Division I program will give its student-athletes the first Tuesday after Nov. 1, the day off every year from practices and competitions on Election Day beginning this year. The legislation was originally proposed by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.