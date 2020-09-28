Realtors push for Governor Sisolak to ease restrictions on open houses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to buy a home in Nevada, open houses are still restricted, thanks to the pandemic.

But because other industries have now reopened state-wide local realtors say it’s unfair, they are being left behind.

Open houses are a way to get a first-hand look at what could be your future home. Local realtors say they are a huge part of their business, but they have not been able to host any because of the coronavirus.

Now, they are demanding change.

Realtors across the valley feel left in limbo with open houses in Nevada still off the table, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just wondering why at this point, the only things still shut down are strip clubs, brothels and realtors aren’t allowed to do open houses,” said Cristi Jessee, realtor with Keller Williams Southern Nevada. “We needed to shut things down, we understand that.”

Realtor Cristi Jessee said back in March, this made sense. She hired professional photographers to shoot her listings.

But now…

“If we’re to the point where bars can open, we shouldn’t have to resort to that,” Jessee said. “We should be able to meet people face to face.”

Jessee is doing a final walk through with a couple she met at an open house last year. Open houses are how she develops long-term clients, but now the future is uncertain.

“I’m concerned about what my business is going to look like next year,” Jessee said

Jessee’s client, Paula Williams, now has her dream home in Las Vegas. She sold her place in Los Angeles after doing open houses, with sanitizer, masks and gloves available to all.

“You need to feel like this is home,” Williams said. “We had everything at the front door, on the table, and you even signed COVID understanding, before you could let each person come in.”

Jessee says similar precautions will be put in place here.

“With open houses, we can control how many people come in the house,” Jessee said.

What she wants now is the green light from the governor.

“Let’s just do what makes sense.”

With Governor Sisolak expected to announce updates to state-wide COVID-19 standards this week, realtors say they hope that includes loosening the restrictions on open houses.