Realtor accused of burning houses down in small town south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old Realtor is being held on $20,000 bond on a first-degree arson charge, accused of burning down his own house and his brother’s house on Saturday, according to a Metro police arrest report.

Julian Werly was arrested at his home just west of Nelson off SR 165. Nelson is west of U.S. Highway 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

Werly’s brother, Gabriel, called police Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. after Werly told him he had set his house on fire. Julian Werly was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time, according to his brother.

Julian Werly also made statements threatening to shoot at police so they would shoot at him, his brother said.

Police searched for him at his home, but couldn’t find him.

“A short time later, Julian arrived at Gabriel’s residence, entered and told him he poured kerosene on his front door and lit it on fire,” according to the arrest report. Gabriel was able to extinguish the fire, and tried to calm his brother.

But Julian Werly set fire to the residence a second time, according to Gabriel’s statement to police. That fire burned the house down, and spread to another structure.

In all, three structures were “beyond saving,” according to the Clark County Fire Department. Fire crews could not respond to the fires because fire trucks could not travel on the roads in the area.

Julian Werly was arrested after he was spotted driving west on SR165, and is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.