Nevada is No. 50 when it comes to the most fun states for seniors, a study by Seniorly.com says. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada residents are going to get a kick out of this: A study by online site Seniorly says the state is the second worst in the nation for senior citizens to find fun. Really? Senior citizens can find more fun in Alaska, Wyoming and both Dakotas than in Nevada?

Perhaps Seniorly, which caters to health care and assisted living and financial issues facing senior citizens, has never visited Las Vegas? You know, night life, dining, a variety of shows. Oh, and professional sports? There’s even gambling and sportsbooks.

Did we neglect to mention the outdoors? Lake Mead. Red Rock Canyon. Valley of Fire. Mt. Charleston.

The study says Nevada is the second-worst fun state based on federal data from government agencies, including the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eleven “senior lifestyle factors” were analyzed in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the website. Those factors included the number of restaurants, golf courses per capita, the size of the senior population, overall health, proximity to airports for family visits and more.

Nevada’s ranking shows seniors are 16.5% of the population, an average temperature of 50.1 degrees, 2.6 golf courses and 201 restaurants per 100,000 residents and that 13% of seniors report feeling lonely or isolated, the study said.

The most fun state? Florida, according to the study. Minnesota is No. 2 (and 11 1/2 months of winter), with Montana (go figure), Nebraska (there’s a reach), Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Delaware rounding out the top 10.

Oh, Kentucky, by the way, came in last — the least fun state for seniors. Alaska was No. 44, Wyoming No. 14, North Dakota No. 12 and South Dakota No 15.

Really?