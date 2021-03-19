Real Water pulls all retail products as FDA investigates if water made people sick in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based company Real Water has issued a statement after FDA and health officials said the company’s water is responsible for making some people sick, including children.

The company issued a statement Thursday saying it was notified of a potential problem with its water on March 16 and that the problem dated back to November 2020.

“We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation.”

Real Water said, although the problem arose in Las Vegas, it’s asking retailers to pull its products from shelves across the country immediately until the issue is resolved.

“We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution.”

The company is facing legal action. A lawsuit was recently filed against Real Water by a family alleging their 2-year-old suffered liver damage after drinking the water.

At least five cases of the illness were reported to SNHD in November 2020, with the cause unknown. The health district says the cases were in children, and they were all hospitalized. Another six people, three adults and three children, reported experiencing less severe symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating a possible acute hepatitis outbreak tied to the product. The FDA is urging consumers, restaurants and retailers to discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling or serving Real Water.

The company said any customer who purchased Real Water is asked to return it to the retailer. For more information, you can contact Real Water at (702) 310-5437 or send an email to this address: customerservice@drinkrealwater.com.