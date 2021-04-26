Real Water hepatitis cases grow to 11, with 50 more cases under SNHD investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six additional hepatitis cases — now a total of 11 — have been linked to Real Water, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The new cases all involve adults, SNHD reports. The five initial cases involved children.

SNHD also said 50 additional reports are currently being investigated. Each of those investigations are based on people who self-identified to the Health District, were reported by a health care provider, or because their Real Water subscription was canceled due to health concerns.

“To date, the consumption of ‘Real Water’ brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link between all the identified cases,” according to SNHD. “The FDA is conducting a further investigation into the facility, and the Health District continues to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.”

The product has prompted health alerts from the Centers for Disease Control telling health care providers to be on the lookout for acute non-viral hepatitis cases. That followed warnings from the FDA and SNHD.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the company that sels Real Water brand alkaline water. 8NewsNow previously reported a total of six lawsuits against the company.

The 11 people were hospitalized, as well as another person who has been called a “suspect case,” and have since been released. None of the children or adults required a transplant, according to SNHD.

The ages of the children identified during the initial investigation range from 7 months to 5 years. The ages of the newly identified probable and suspect cases range from 32 to 71 years of age. The most common symptoms reported by the patients included nausea and vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, and dizziness.

The FDA has recommended that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water. More information on the investigation is available on the FDA’s website.

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease, or drinking too much alcohol.