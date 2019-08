LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NBA sharpshooters have been put on notice.

The heads-up notice goes out to Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden to enjoy their time to shine because the days as the best could be numbered. The Guadagna boys of Las Vegas are coming for your job.

Valentino and Luca Guadagna have unlimited range from behind the arc in their Henderson neighborhood.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.