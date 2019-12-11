REAL ESTATE: 10 hottest Las Vegas neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the year ending, temperatures are cooling but some Las Vegas Valley areas are hot zones for home sellers and home buyers, particularly in North Las Vegas.
Cyndi Koester, Division Director of Camco community association management company, explains how retail shops are coming to newer areas of Las Vegas that used to lack stores and restaurants. Another real estate development trend is the construction of more condos.
8 News Now spoke with a new homeowner who lives in North Las Vegas, she explained what she was looking for in a new home and why she chose one of those zip codes.
Opendoor, a San Francisco-based startup helping homeowners sell homes by offering to buy those homes, reported that North Las Vegas ZIP codes 89031 and 89081 were top markets for sellers and the Nos. 2 and 3 ZIP codes for buyers.
Lone Mountain’s 89129 and 89149 were the No. 1 and No. 4 top ZIP codes for buyers. Those same ZIP codes were the No. 4 and No. 6 top ZIP codes for sellers.
Las Vegas ZIP code 89166 was the fifth-hottest ZIP code for buyers and the third-hottest ZIP code for sellers.
Here are the complete top 10 lists:
Top ZIP codes for buyers:
89129 – Lone Mountain
89031 – North Las Vegas
89081 – North Las Vegas
89149 – Lone Mountain
89166 – Las Vegas
89148 – Rhodes Ranch / Spring Valley
89123 – Silverado Ranch
89014 – Whitney Ranch
89011 – Lake Las Vegas / Henderson
89178 – Enterprise
Top ZIP codes for sellers:
89031- North Las Vegas
89081- North Las Vegas
89166 – Las Vegas
89129 – Lone Mountain
89178 – Enterprise –
89149 – Lone Mountain
89122 – Whitney
89011 – Lake Las Vegas / Henderson
89032 – North Las Vegas
89131 – Las Vegas (Floyd Lamb Park)