REAL ESTATE: 10 hottest Las Vegas neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the year ending, temperatures are cooling but some Las Vegas Valley areas are hot zones for home sellers and home buyers, particularly in North Las Vegas.

Cyndi Koester, Division Director of Camco community association management company, explains how retail shops are coming to newer areas of Las Vegas that used to lack stores and restaurants. Another real estate development trend is the construction of more condos.

8 News Now spoke with a new homeowner who lives in North Las Vegas, she explained what she was looking for in a new home and why she chose one of those zip codes.

Opendoor, a San Francisco-based startup helping homeowners sell homes by offering to buy those homes, reported that North Las Vegas ZIP codes 89031 and 89081 were top markets for sellers and the Nos. 2 and 3 ZIP codes for buyers.

Lone Mountain’s 89129 and 89149 were the No. 1 and No. 4 top ZIP codes for buyers. Those same ZIP codes were the No. 4 and No. 6 top ZIP codes for sellers.

Las Vegas ZIP code 89166 was the fifth-hottest ZIP code for buyers and the third-hottest ZIP code for sellers.

Here are the complete top 10 lists:

Top ZIP codes for buyers:

89129 – Lone Mountain

89031 – North Las Vegas

89081 – North Las Vegas

89149 – Lone Mountain

89166 – Las Vegas

89148 – Rhodes Ranch / Spring Valley

89123 – Silverado Ranch

89014 – Whitney Ranch

89011 – Lake Las Vegas / Henderson

89178 – Enterprise

Top ZIP codes for sellers:

89031- North Las Vegas

89081- North Las Vegas

89166 – Las Vegas

89129 – Lone Mountain

89178 – Enterprise –

89149 – Lone Mountain

89122 – Whitney

89011 – Lake Las Vegas / Henderson

89032 – North Las Vegas

89131 – Las Vegas (Floyd Lamb Park)