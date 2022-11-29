LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blood donations are expected to dramatically decline during the winter holidays, so in order to keep up the momentum the exhibition Real Bodies at Bally’s Las Vegas is offering all blood donors that donate at a Vitalant blood drive a voucher for a complimentary admission to the exhibit.

Fewer people donate during the weeks surrounding the winter holidays than at any other time of the year. Donors are urged to donate blood as Vialant continues to face a critical need for blood donors of all blood types.

Real Bodies at Bally’s has joined efforts with Vialant to thank all blood donors that donate at a Vitalant blood drive with a voucher for free admission to the exhibit.

The exhibit is also hosting its own mobile blood drive on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can also donate at any Vialant mobile blood drive in December to receive the special offer.

While all blood types are needed, type O is critically in need right now. Type O is the most in-demand blood type and type O-negative is what emergency room physicians reach for because it can be transfused when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

To schedule an appointment at a mobile blood drive call 877-25-VITAL or you can click here.