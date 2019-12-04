Ready-to-eat sushi and salads recalled over listeria concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big recall affecting Fuji Foods Tuesday. Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold by major retailers across much of the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The company released the news in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fuji Foods said the problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the FDA of a company facility in Brockton, Massachusetts.
The company released the following statement:
“As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously, and we apologize to those who are affected by it,” Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
According to CBS News, the recalled products are sold in 31 states and Washington, D.C., at retailers and distributors including Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle, Porky Products, Bozzuto’s, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
Below is a list of the recalled products and their sell-by dates:
- Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-pieces Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019
- Trader Joe’s Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019
- Trader Joe’s Shrimp Spring Rolls 7 oz: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019
- Trader Joe’s Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019
- Trader Joe’s Queso Fundido 16 oz: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll 8 oz: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece California Roll 8 oz: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5 oz: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll 8 oz: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019
Fuji Foods say consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them. Consumers with questions can call (888) 667-1504.