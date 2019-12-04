Ready-to-eat sushi and salads recalled over listeria concerns

Set of various rolls in black plastic box. Rolles collection with crab sticks, salmon, sockeye salmon, coho salmon, masago caviar, wakame, shiitake mushrooms, eel, radish, nori seaweed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big recall affecting Fuji Foods Tuesday. Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold by major retailers across much of the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The company released the news in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fuji Foods said the problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the FDA of a company facility in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The company released the following statement:

“As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously, and we apologize to those who are affected by it,” Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

According to CBS News, the recalled products are sold in 31 states and Washington, D.C., at retailers and distributors including Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle, Porky Products, Bozzuto’s, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Below is a list of the recalled products and their sell-by dates:

Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-pieces Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe’s Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Spring Rolls 7 oz: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe’s Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe’s Queso Fundido 16 oz: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll 8 oz: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece California Roll 8 oz: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5 oz: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll 8 oz: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019

Fuji Foods say consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them. Consumers with questions can call (888) 667-1504.