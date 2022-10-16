LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if Southern Nevadans are willing to make a short drive.

The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday’s drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game’s website.

Since Nevada is one of a few states where the game is not available, Southern Nevada residents often drive to neighboring California or Arizona to buy tickets.

On Friday night, two tickets — one in California and another in Florida — matched all the numbers in the Mega Millions game. Winners in that lottery will share a $502 million jackpot (or $252.0 million cash), the eleventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The final jackpot amount was higher than the $494 million estimate because of strong sales.