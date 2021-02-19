Ready for business! Atomic Liquors reopens doors Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors has reopened its doors for some socially distant business! The iconic downtown Las Vegas bar/restaurant temporarily closed in Nov. 2020 due to the 25 percent occupancy limits under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week COVID-19 “pause.”

The business made the announcement that it was reopening it’s patio area for business Friday on Facebook.

When it closed in Nov. 2020 Atomic Liquors said that it “will re-open when the occupancy levels are at a rate which is sustainable,” according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

The bar and its restaurant, The Kitchen at Atomic, are a popular hangout on East Fremont Street, with decor that features photos from the early days of atomic testing near Las Vegas. In that era, patrons would climb to the top of the building to watch the atomic blasts.