‘Reading to Rescued Dogs’ event with CCSD first-grade students from Robert Taylor Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To mark Nevada Reading Week and to support children as they learn to read, G.C. Garcia, Inc. is sponsoring a special virtual reading event.

First graders from Robert Taylor Elementary school will practice their reading skills via Google Classroom in front of a panel of “Pups on Parole” dogs from the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

They say reading to pets is a great, non-threatening way for children to feel comfortable and gain confidence in their reading capabilities.

A representative from Spread the Word Nevada will also be on hand to talk to the students about the importance of reading.

Nevada Reading Week is an annual initiative for teachers and librarians to celebrate reading among students. This year, Nevada Reading Week is being held from March 1 to March 5, and as usual, coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

In addition to the reading event, G.C. Garcia, Inc. is also holding a books and pet supplies drive to support Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Spread the Word Nevada from now until March 15.

To donate Pre-K thru 5th-grade books for Spread the Word Nevada and much-needed pet supplies for Heaven Can Wait Sanctuary, please visit www.gcgarciainc.com/donation-drive.