‘Read for a Better World’ Winter Reading Challenge begins Jan. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is introducing the “Read for a Better World” Winter Reading Challenge for kids and teens up to grade 12.

Participants are challenged to read at least 5 hours or 300 minutes between Jan. 1 and Jan 31. with the chance to win prizes offered within their age category.

“The ‘Read for a Better World’ Winter Reading Challenge offers kids and teens a chance to grow as readers, learn empathy for others, and better understand our beautiful, diverse world,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “We hope all of our young readers will start the new year by diving into a new book.”

Kids and teens can track their progress here or on Beanstack’s app. They can also log their reading time on a printable bookmark available at their local library, which can be turned in to the Youth Services Desk.

This will be Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge and is sponsored by Lerner Publishing group. During the challenge, readers will have unlimited access to Lerner’s collection of “Read for a Better World” themed books.

More information about the program can be found here.