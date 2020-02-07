Ray Brown sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole for killing Lee’s Discount Liquor store clerk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jurors have returned a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole in the penalty phase of the trial for convicted murderer Ray Charles Brown.
Brown’s attorney and family members fought for his life after the jury convicted him of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and assault charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen in April 2016.
Christensen was a store clerk at a Lee’s Discount Liquor store when he was shot several times by Brown during a robbery.
During testimony, Christensen’s mother told the jury that she felt empathy for Brown’s family but not for what he did.
Brown stood to read a letter and said he hopes that one day the victim’s mother can forgive him. He said he wants to better himself for his children and apologized to his family.
The prosecution argued that Brown made the decision to shoot the victim six times, killing him.