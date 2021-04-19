Raul Castro announces resignation, local Cubans react to historic move

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most powerful position in Cuba is about to have a new face. Raul Castro recently announced he is stepping down from controlling the communist party claiming he has “fulfilled his mission” and is confident in the future of the country.

The 89-year-old and his brother Fidel have held power since the 1959 revolution. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to replace Castro.

Local residents from the island are doubtful for major change.

“Nothing is going to change in Cuba with another administration because it’s the same people. It’s the same government and the same school…Maybe if we have in Cuba another party…to try and change that, maybe the young people like me will stay there and never leave Cuba and get better jobs,” said Jenys Y Pena, Express Cuban Kitchen owner.

Pena says he left the country and his family in 2013 after not being able to prosper. Today he is thriving in Las Vegas with his own restaurant and other businesses.

A dream he says he would have established in Cuba.