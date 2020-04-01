Rates dropping for NV Energy customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning on Wednesday, rates will be going down for southern Nevada NV Energy customers. The average single-family residential home will see their monthly bills drop about $4.

According to NV Energy, the drop in rates is related to the drop in fuel prices across the world. Since it now costs less to buy the fuel needed in power production at the company’s generating stations, NV Energy has decided to cut costs for customers.

NV Energy says the exact drop will be “$3.88 for single-family residential customers using an average of 1,092 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.