Rarest automobiles to be showcased at the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the finest and rarest automobiles in the world are in the valley for the four-day extravaganza Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance that runs from October 25 – 28. More than 130 automobiles will be featured.

The vehicles will cruise along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The car parade will start at Mandalay Bay Resort and finish at the Wynn Las Vegas. This vehicle procession is free to the public.

The opening night gala takes place at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center (Cleveland Lou Ruvo Clinic) on 888 W. Bonneville Avenue on Friday.

This year marks the first time that the Las Vegas Concourse d’Elgance will recognize three innovators in the automotive industry in their inaugural Helene Award Ceremony.

The event will be hosted by well-known Las Vegas personality Monica Jackson, who premieres her own MOJ Show this Fall on KLAS. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will also be on hand to serve up his gourmet meals for the event.

The Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance main event takes place at the Dragon Ridge Country Club at MacDonald Highlands, in Henderson on Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. Vegas Golden Knight’s National Anthem singer, Carnell Johnson will kick off the award ceremony at 2 p.m.

Automobile-lovers will be able to get up close to these luxury cars as they are displayed on the rolling hills of the Dragon Ridge Country Club golf course. A general admission ticket is $100.

Tech Force Foundation is the beneficiary of this event receiving $50 from each ticket sale. TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit that helps students acquire the technical education needed to become future technicians in the transportation industry.

MacDonald Highlands is a private gated community so all parking will be outside the gates with shuttle service to the special event. The event will conclude on Monday, Oct. 28.

