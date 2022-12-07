LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapper who bragged about getting rich by scamming a COVID relief program in a Youtube video and using stolen identities to obtain money was sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday.

8 News Now previously reported that Fontrell Baines, 33, also known as “Nuke Bizzle” was arrested in Las Vegas after posting a rap video in 2020.

Baines was arrested on September 23, 2020, by Metro police in Las Vegas. At the time of the arrest officers found eight debit cards, seven of which were in other peoples’ names, federal prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, a judge also ordered Baines to pay back over $700,000 to California’s Employment Development Department, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office in California.

Wednesday’s sentence was imposed in connection with three criminal cases.

Baines pleaded guilty on July 11 to one count of mail fraud and, in a separate case, to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

He also pleaded guilty on August 30 to possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute in a case transferred from the Western District of Tennessee.

Baines has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2020.