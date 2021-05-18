Rapper T.I., wife, won’t face charges in Clark County; prosecutors cite statute of limitations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — T.I., an Atlanta-based rapper with multiplatinum record sales who was named in a sexual assault case that allegedly took place in 2010, will not be prosecuted, Las Vegas police said today.

A statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Information Office said Clifford Harris — the rapper’s name — and Tameka Harris, his wife, will not face charges in the case.

“The incident was reported to the LVMPD outside of the statute of limitations for the crime, per Nevada Revised Statute 171.085,” according to the statement.

“This information was confirmed with the Clark County District Attorney’s office. Based on this, the case was closed, which is standard procedure for crimes reported outside of the statute,” according to Metro police.

Metro’s statements come as the New York Times reports today that T.I., his wife and an R&B singer known as “Tiny” are the subjects of an active criminal investigation in Los Angeles.

The allegations came to light in February as letters to law enforcement were sent on behalf of 11 people who claimed they were victims of the couple — or members of their entourage.

In 2015, Nevada State law changed extending the statute of limitations for reporting a sexual assault from four years to 20 years. The law is not retroactive and does not apply to alleged crimes not reported prior to the change.

No further details of the Clark County case were available.