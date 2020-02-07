Rapper Juvenile to perform at Jewel Nightclub at ARIA on Feb. 10 for party channeling 2000s nostalgia

DETROIT, MI – MAY 28: Juvenile performs at the Fox theater on May 28, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Club goers and fashionistas alike are expected to flock to Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Monday, Feb. 10, for “WOW That’s What I Call Mondays.”

If the name sounds familiar, that is because the second annual event is mirrored after the iconic CD series.

At the party, Monday night, guests will enjoy pop culture staples that ruled the TV and internet in the early 2000s, such as MTV’s Cribs, MySpace, and AOL Instant Messenger.

Staff will dress in FashionNova outfits, modeled after their favorite 2000s fashion trends. At the same time, clubgoers dance and take a trip down memory lane with their with a performance by Juvenile, and other popular songs from the 2000s.

Jewel will also offer guest giveaways from the famed retail giant Fashionova. The company attracts the attention of celebrities and regular everyday women and men alike.