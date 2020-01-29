Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges in Vegas fight tossed

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. A judge has agreed to a conditional dismissal of misdemeanor battery charges against the rapper stemming from allegations that he fought with employees last September at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Court records show the 28-year-old defendant, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, entered an agreement Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with prosecutors to dismiss the case in July if Maxwell remains out of legal trouble. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.

Court records show an attorney for Fetty Wap entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges. His attorney didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

The rapper was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip