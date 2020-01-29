Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges in Vegas fight tossed

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.
Court records show an attorney for Fetty Wap entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges. His attorney didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.
The rapper was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip