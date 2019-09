Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Sunday after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Law enforcement told TMZ Fetty punched the valet three times during the dispute. Another Mirage staff member reportedly made a citizen’s arrest, detaining the rapper until Metro arrived on-scene.

TMZ reports Fetty was booked for three counts of misdemeanor battery and was released after a few hours in custody.