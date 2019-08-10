I-Team: Rape Crisis Center sees higher demand for services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rape Crisis Center in Las Vegas needs volunteers.

That’s because more people are reaching out for help, taking part in support groups, requesting individual counseling services and calling their hotline.

The center recently expanded, moving into a bigger building and hiring more staff. But they still need help.

Executive Director Daniele Staple says the number of people in support groups is up 84 percent.

And 32 percent more people were receiving counseling services. There was a 15 percent increase in calls to the hotline.

They have handled more than 2,300 hotline calls so far in 2019.

Staple says the demand isn’t just coming from recent victims. The national spotlight on sexual assault and harassment through the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements has more people seeking help for trauma that can be decades old.

“We’re serving a lot of folks who have never reached out for help before,” Staple said.

If you are interested in volunteering, go to the Rape Crisis Center’s website. You will have to go through about 50 hours of training.

Or if you need help immediately, go to this page on the site.

Reach the hotline at 702-366-1640 or 888-366-1640.