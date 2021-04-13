Rape Crisis Center, LVMPD remind people to ‘party smart’ as public gatherings increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Event venues are reopening and people are feeling more comfortable attending public gatherings. But as COVID-19 restrictions ease, the Rape Crisis Center is asking everyone to “party smart.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so the center has partnered with LVMPD to spread the message about safety.

For many, it’s been a year since attending a public event or a group celebration.

Predators are using these reopening settings to do harm, so advocates want people to keep their guard up.

Daniele Staple, the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center, says the number of calls from hospitals for those looking to be examined for sexual assault is ticking back up.

“Ours is a very simple message: arrive together, stick together, leave together. If people are able to do that, it’s not going to avoid every potentially dangerous situation, but it’s certainly going to go a long way in making sure that folks at least know that their group of friends is going to have a great evening out and return home safely and together,” said Staple.

The center has a 24-hour hot line. That number is: (702) 366-1640

There is a text line for individuals needing help who are housed with their abuser. That number is: (725) 900-2640

They even have an online chat available on their website.