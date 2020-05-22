Rape Crisis Center announces virtual volunteer training programs; applicants needed due to demand for services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rape Crisis Center, which serves all of Clark County by providing services and support in the immediate aftermath and long-term recovery following sexual abuse and assault, is transitioning its comprehensive volunteer training program, which is slated to begin June 2, to a virtual platform in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is currently accepting volunteer applications through its website, rcclv.org, for the virtual session.

According to Daniele Staple, executive director of The Rape Crisis Center, the training has been revamped and customized for the entirely virtual platform. The sessions will still include live training and presenters as well as online modules that may be completed on the volunteers’ own schedule.

The Rape Crisis Center says the need for new volunteers to help meet rising demand is greater now more than ever. Through the first three-quarters of the current fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020), every single program and service area at The Rape Crisis Center has seen an increase compared to the same period in the previous year:

Hospital visits – Up 12%

Hotline calls – Up 4%

Hospitality Industry Professionals Trained in Prevention – up 70%

Children reached with Education and prevention programs – up 17%

Monthly support group participation – up 9%

Monthly individual counseling clients – up 42%

Monthly individual counseling hours – up 58%

“The main resource we really need right now is the humankind– volunteers,” Staple said. “With the recent addition of our R.I.S.E. (Resources and Integration for Survivor Empowerment) program, which serves victims of human trafficking and requires a separate, dedicated 24-hour crisis response hotline, the need for trained volunteers is critical at this time. “Plus, we are gearing up for an expected increase in reports of sexual assault as so many are returning to work and increasing social activity.”

The volunteer training is a total of 60 hours and includes learning about the services of the RCC, community resources for sexual assault victims, how to respond to individuals in crisis, how the investigation and criminal justice process works, identifying and serving victims of human trafficking, and how to represent the RCC at community events.

New volunteers must be at least 21 years of age and be able to successfully pass a background check, drug screening, and commit to a minimum of six months of volunteer service of at least four hours per week. Interviews are required, and the organization encourages those who are interested to complete their applications as soon as possible.