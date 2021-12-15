Ransomware attack on payroll systems hits some Nevada companies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A ransomware attack on payroll systems is affecting several Nevada health facilities, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

The paralyzing attack on a company called Kronos, which handles payroll for many companies across the U.S., was first discovered on Saturday. The company told Bloomberg the attack may force its system offline “for weeks.”

Related Content This massive security flaw has the internet freaked out

The attack targeted the payroll company, and not hospitals directly, according to NHA. Patients are not affected.

“Healthcare facilities should use this example as a reminder to assess resilience and develop recovery plans,” NHA said. “Cyber attacks can be likened to a bomb. Organizations need to take steps to harden possible targets and minimize the blast radius within their system.

Bloomberg noted that the payroll company’s customer conference, UKG Connections, kicked off in Las Vegas on Monday.

According to a USAToday report, the ransomware could affect basic functions like clocking in and out at affected companies for weeks.

Companies including Tesla, Puma and the YMCA use Kronos systems, according to USAToday.