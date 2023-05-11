The shoreline changes as water recedes at Lake Mead in this photo from early February, 2023. (Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorcycle crashes are the leading cause of death every year in Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the National Park Service is warning it’s targeting speeders.

As the weather gets warmer, traffic to Lake Mead increases along North Shore Road. According to a news release from Rangers, the road “is frequently used by motorcyclists who travel at high speeds, which endangers other drivers in the area.”

A planned saturation patrol is on Saturday, May 13, to target speeding motorcyclists. Nationwide statistics show one-third of all motorcycle riders involved in a fatal wreck in 2020 were speeding and 41% were alcohol-impaired.

Fatal motorcycle crash on North Shore Road at Lake Mead National Conservation Area in July 2020. (KLAS)

Those drivers also endanger local wildlife such as bighorn sheep and desert tortoises.

At Lake Mead, we like to say ‘Drive like a tortoise,’” said acting Superintendent Mike Gautier.

“Keeping your speed down allows everyone to see road hazards, help protect wildlife, and get to

their destination safely.”

This link has more information on riding motorcyclists in Lake Mead National Recreational Area.