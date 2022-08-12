LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening their first Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16. The donut shop will be located at 2170 S Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952.

To celebrate opening day, the shop will be offering a free glazed donut with all guests that day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!”

The donut shop will have over 60 different varieties of classic, fancy, and premium donuts, along with Randy’s Rounds, which are a much larger version of a donut hole, and seasonal specials. Randy’s will also serve a variety of coffee drinks.

Over the next two weeks, the donut shop will be hosting pop-up events across the valley, giving away free donuts. Follow Randy’s Donuts on their social media or visit their website for more details.