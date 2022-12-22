LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four months after opening its first Las Vegas location, Randy’s Donuts is headed for the Strip.

A pop-up window inside Sun’s Out Buns Out at Resorts World will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, according to a news release on Thursday.

The popular California donut shop known for the giant 32-foot donut out front is expected to open on Jan. 4.

“Resorts World Las Vegas will become the first Strip location to welcome the iconic donut brand,” according to the news release.

“Adding to the delicious offerings, guests will be able to order Randy’s Donuts from anywhere and at any time while at Resorts World Las Vegas through the resort’s On-the-Fly app, in partnership with Grubhub,” according to the news release. “Whether guests are pre-ordering to their room or visiting the pop-up window, they will be able to enjoy staple items such as glazed raised, apple fritters and cinnamon rolls and signature varieties like classic, deluxe, fancy and premium with over sixty flavors.”

The iconic California building has appeared in movies including “Earth Girls Are Easy, “Mars Attacks!,” “The Golden Child,” “Into the Night,” “2012,” “Iron Man 2,” “Get Shorty,” “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,” “Dope,” and “Love Letters.” It also appears briefly in the Futurama episode “When Aliens Attack.”

The first Randy’s Donuts in the Las Vegas valley opened in August at 2170 S Rainbow Blvd.