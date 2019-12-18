Rancho High School honors former student and fallen hero Kirk Fuchigami

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rancho High School honored a former student and fallen hero during a ceremony today. Kirk Fuchigami, 25, was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan nearly a month ago.

The ceremony was for parents and family of the former cadet and 2012 Rancho graduate. The JROTC’s drill team presented Fuchigami’s mother with flowers and a plaque in honor of her son.

A special tribute was also on display in front of the school: Fuchigami’s name etched into the Wall of Honor, a granite memorial wall. The wall has the names of all Rancho graduates, at least as far back as the Vietnam War, who died in service to our country.

“We will always need brave people, patriotic people … strong people to put on the uniform and say, ‘it’s going to be me, I’ll be the one who goes into harm’s way and takes care of business,'” said Ret. Lt. Col. USAF Mike Richmond, senior instructor of Rancho’s Air Force JROTC. “That was Kirk from day one: hard charging, patriotic, ‘this is what I want to do with my life.'”

Fuchigami did extremely well in the program and held many leadership positions. He also became the youngest student at Rancho High School ever to earn his pilot’s wings at the age of 16. He then parlayed that into flying helicopters for the Army.